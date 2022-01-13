EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County on Thursday awarded the bid for site improvements at Leisure Village Mobile Home Park in Jackson Township using Community Development Block Grant funding.
The project will include roadway rehabilitation in the area of Leisure Village.
Bids for the contract were opened at last month’s meeting, but needed to be tabulated and reviewed by the authority’s engineers. Last month, Renee Daly, executive director of the redevelopment authority, said that contractors submitted base bids and four alternate bids due to available funding. The project included proposed alternate add-ons due to its large size and the belief by engineers that the project cost may exceed available CDBG funds.
The bid was awarded to Quaker Sales in the amount of $99,785 for paving and milling of the Leisure Village area. The bid will cover the base project area of Balsam Street and two of the alternates, and the other two will be covered by Jackson Township, according to Daly. The alternates include Fir, Warrior, Trout and Dry Run streets.
CDBG funds are required to be spent either in low-income neighborhoods or areas, or as a direct benefit to low-income residents.
During the meeting, the authority also awarded a contract to the EADS Group for planning consulting services in CDBG funding years 2021 through 2023. The engineering firm will receive $28,500 over the three funding years.
Daly added that the lead that will work with the authority will be based in Johnstown and that the authority will have six staff from EADS assigned to them from Clarion, Cambria and Blair counties. She said that having a local individual will be beneficial when site reviews need to be conducted or public meetings are held.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.