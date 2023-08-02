EBENSBURG – As the Ebensburg Dog Park nears completion, the Ebensburg Rotary Club is looking for dogs to be the first in the new park.
According to Phil Sutton of the Ebensburg Rotary Club, a contest for the first large dog and the first small dog in the park is ongoing. Drawings will be held for the contest on Wednesday on the club’s Facebook page for the first dog over 30 pounds and the first dog under 30 pounds in the park.
Tickets are available for $1 each or $5 for six at the Ebensburg Borough Office, Bohemian Bean and Mid’s Candy.
Sutton said that the park is slated to open within the next two months.
He added that a few patches of grass need to grow and some “punch list” items, which mainly pertain to safety items, need to be completed.
“It’s a great feeling on the one hand. (On) the other hand, it’s hard to look at it and not be able to say, ‘Go use it.’ It’s so close,. It’s so tantalizingly close,” Sutton said of the near-completion of the park.
“We’re going in for the long stretch for sure. That really is a relief. We think we’ve accomplished something for the borough here.”
Straw Construction was awarded the contract at $264,039 in February, and work began in April.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
