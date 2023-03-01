EBENSBURG, Pa. – An Ebensburg-area environmental organization was granted permission Monday to begin construction on property the organization leases from the Ebensburg Municipal Authority.
The authority approved the motion to permit the construction of a pavilion and small shed by Nathan’s Divide on property that the organization leases from the authority.
The construction will be part of an outdoor education center that the organization has been attempting to create.
Authority president Jerry McMullen, who abstained from the vote due to being associated with Nathan’s Divide, said the organization has obtained grant funding for the project.
Previously, the organization approached both the borough council and municipal authority for $1.8 million to pay for a grant that would be refunded when grant funds were received to pay for a road as a part of this project because a municipality needed to apply for the grant, but the construction would have violated the terms of the lease with the authority.
