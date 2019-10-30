A Johnstown-area man was jailed, accused of not returning equipment he rented from a Richland Township construction company in June, authorities said.
Richland Township police charged Dennis Patrick Bloom, 43, of the 300 block of Second Street, with theft of movable property, theft of service and receiving stolen property.
According to a criminal complaint, Bloom rented a Hilti Te 2000-AVR Electric Demolition Hammer on June 7 from Laurel Highlands Construction Supplies and Rental, 1333 Eisenhower.
The construction company contacted the police on Aug. 6 alleging that Bloom had not returned the equipment and they attempted to contact him multiple times, the complaint said.
The construction company is seeking $3,326 in restitution which includes replacement and rental cost of the equipment.
Bloom was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
