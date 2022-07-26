JOHNSTOWN, Pa. –Aaron Capouellez, of Johnstown, a citizen scientist and creator of the website PA Woods & Forests, is launching his conservation project Frog Week 2022 on Monday.
The YouTube production is the fourth annual documentary series hosted by Capoullez and will feature 12 episodes, each 10 to 12 minutes in length, and cover four species: the American toad, wood frog, Pickerel frog and eastern gray tree frog.
“Frog Week is a conservation project that I created as an effort to create outreach opportunities for the community to see frogs and toads from a different perspective,” Capouellez said. “To see something they’ve never seen before, with somebody who is a local going out and filming these frogs from the dead of winter to the whole way to the blistering heat of July and August, and creating a project to entertain and educate the local community that we have in Johnstown and the surrounding areas.”
Frog Week has leaped onto social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram.
“There has been an increasing interest in the project over the last four years that just seems more people see this and think it’s cool, or it’s something that’s caught their eye, and more people want to be a part of it because they see the significant role that frogs play in the ecosystem,” Capouellez said.
“This year, Frog Week 2022 has so much more excitement. The videos are going to be so much nicer to look at. Overall, the storytelling, I’m hoping, is going to captivate audiences more so than to subscribe, but to get them hooked into conservation and to hopefully win them over from the misconceptions of frogs being repulsive and unnecessary.”
New frog population found in old strip mine
Capouellez and a small team of volunteers had discovered an eastern gray tree frog in May 2021 in a reclaimed strip mine in Susquehanna Township, near Northern Cambria. The team returned this May to find an established population.
Searching frog-friendly terrain and playing audio on a speaker, Capouellez and his group located a viable number of the gray tree frogs that had grown since last May.
“We stumbled upon a healthy population,” he said. “We found the breeding ground.”
Capouellez claims that up until last May, no one had documented the existence of the two-inch bumpy frog in Cambria County.
“Nobody had ever proven it. Nobody had ever documented it,” Capouellez said. “There was always speculation that they could, but nobody thought they could due to the elevation and mountains.
“So we kind of changed how people think of them between the Cambria and the Somerset discoveries last year, because they found them at higher elevations than what had normally been described. It doesn’t seem to be their ideal habitat.”
Capouellez has found three tree frog sites within a 12-mile radius in Somerset County.
“I think the significance is that we have a very old county, and nothing has been newly documented in terms of frogs in a very long time,” he said.
“So this is a species that is not technically considered to be statewide yet, and connecting Cambria County into its range gives us more of an understanding of its role in its habitat,” Capouellez said, “and its status in the state. It’s a good indicator of water quality.”
Frogs tolerate acid mine drainage, but cannot thrive in that environment, Capouellez said.
The frog’s range spreads from northern Florida to central Texas to southeastern Canada. Tree frogs live in or on the edges of forests, and they can climb 60 feet to the top of a tree to call.
“They eat a lot of pests,” Capouellez said. “They’re a good thing to have around because they clean up a lot of pesky things.”
Ants, mosquitoes, spiders, stink bugs and other invasive insects are all part of the tree frog’s diet.
Capouellez will record his findings with the Pennsylvania Amphibian and Reptile survey.
With his video series, he hopes to educate and create awareness.
“There’s a lot of work that still needs to be done to conserve them and to be good stewards, and to make sure that the population continues to thrive,” Capouellez said, “because if people care about something, then they usually want to take care of it. They have more of an urge to see it succeed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.