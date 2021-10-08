EBENSBURG, Pa. – Funding for abandoned mine cleanup may soon dry up.
Local officials gathered at Kosta’s Restaurant in Ebensburg on Friday for a legislative breakfast hosted by the Cambria County Conservation District, where District Manager John Dryzal informed officials that the Surface Mine Reclamation Act was not reauthorized by Congress.
He said the program expired at the end of September. The act had allowed for funds to be collected through the Abandoned Mine Reclamation Fund.
“This is money that is collected to manage these (acid mine drainage) issues that need cleaning up,” he said. “We supported two world wars with the coal mining, and we’re left with the scars.”
Dryzal said the grant money goes to projects that address health and safety concerns, which often includes fixing sinkholes left by collapsed mines, and clearing bony piles.
“In the past, we’ve had several piles on fire and have needed to extinguish the piles,” he said.
“These are the kind of projects that this funded.”
Dryzal noted that there is language in the infrastructure bill that is currently being debated that would restart the program.
“Our big concern is that failure to reauthorize this fee could jeopardize our future AMD projects,” he said. “... It’s a heavy lift for Pennsylvania. Us and Kentucky are the big states that really need the money. We’re the ones that have these big scars.”
