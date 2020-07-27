After what is hoped to be just one final short delay in a drawn-out, yearslong blight removal project, demolition of the Conrad Building is expected to start on Wednesday.
The razing of the structure, located at 303 Franklin St. in downtown Johnstown, was set to begin on Saturday. But Steel Valley Contractors, from Youngstown, Ohio, needed to finalize details concerning a piece of equipment before the work could start, according to John Dubnansky, the city’s community and economic development director.
“He’s bringing in a large excavator from Ohio to do the work on that project,” Dubnansky said. “It’s a specialty machine. It’s got a very long boom arm on it. Because of that, he’s got a special permit in place with the Department of Transportation, from PennDOT.”
Demolition is expected to take up to a week or so during which Levergood Street, Vine Street (from Bedford Street to Franklin Street) and the Franklin Street Bridge will be closed.
City officials have been trying to either demolish or repurpose the Conrad Building, built in 1908, for at least a decade – with numerous delays and false starts along the way.
“The Conrad Building has been a project that I think City Council has been working on demolishing for many years,” Dubnansky said. “I’m happy to come in here and help orchestrate this opportunity for us to finally do that and get rid of probably the main eyesore that we have here, as far as blight within the city, the most known at least.”
The structure has been a danger with pieces frequently falling off, including during heavy storms.
“The only issue with that is, that every time a little part falls down, you wonder when the big one is going to follow,” Johnstown Fire Department Chief Robert Statler said. “You have to have that in the back of your head to deal with, if you have a big collapse.”
Johnstown will use an expected $100,000 in federal Urban Development Action Grant Program money for the emergency demolition. Johnstown Redevelopment Authority contributed $66,000.
“Unfortunately over the past five to 10 years, the Conrad Building became one of the most iconic blighted commercial structures in the city and a very visual representation of what years of neglect will cause,” Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Melissa Komar said.
“Now, with funding from the city and a contribution from JRA, demolition can begin and the city can then work to make that gateway into downtown safe and attractive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.