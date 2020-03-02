The Conrad Building at the corner of Vine and Franklin streets continues to deteriorate, and recently bricks dropped from the top onto an adjoining sidewalk Feb. 26.
Because of safety concerns, city officials have extended the barricades surrounding the structure and eliminated turning lanes on the aforementioned roads.
“There’s obviously some brick issues with the upper level of that building,” Johnstown Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said.
For the past few years, revitalization efforts have been attempted to breathe life back into the historic building, but to no avail.
Dubnansky said high winds last week caused the bricks to topple.
On Tuesday, city fire officials, Dubnansky and representatives from the city codes department are going to meet with Cambria County EMS at the location, 303 Franklin St., to do a public safety inspection of the upper level with a drone.
The parties will try to determine what can be done to stabilize the building.
Dubnansky said the Conrad Building itself is still structurally stable, but the edge of the roof is the problem.
In October 2017, Johnstown City Council voted to have the EADS Group, the city’s engineering firm, oversee demolition of the structure with bidding to hopefully begin in January 2018.
A few months later, Earthmovers Unlimited was brought in to remove a decorative roof overhang that was falling apart.
The city paid for the removal, and there hasn’t been any progress on the subject of demolition since then.
“There’s complications with the potential demolition of that building,” Dubnansky said.
Because the foundation is tied into the river wall, the city will have to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to further investigate what can and can’t be done in bringing down the Conrad Building.
Additionally, there’s a possibility that a siphon vault is connected to the foundation wall on the Vine Street side of the structure, which complicates matters further.
Dubnansky cited the removal of dangerous substances such as asbestos as another concern in the eventual demolition.
“It’s just a complicated demolition project and a costly one,” Dubnansky said.
The total to remove the Conrad could top $500,000, according to Dubnansky.
He added that there’s a possibility, after the drone is flown over to inspect the roof, that additional quotes for tearing it down could be acquired.
However, determining where that money will come from is another issue.
Until the situation can be better assessed, the barricades will remain in place, Dubnansky said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.