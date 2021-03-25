Connecting people and spurring community action were the topics of conversation at the fourth Young Adult Forum held at Greater Johnstown YMCA on Thursday.
“It’s not about one thing in particular,” YMCA program director Quan Britt said. “It’s about bringing people together.”
These events were started in hopes of networking individuals in the community and allowing the younger generation to have a voice.
“We want to listen,” Britt said.
“We want you guys to tell us what we can do.”
To help him with this mission, Katie Kinka, Vision Together 2025 representative and Cambria County Planning Commission senior planner, and Seth Mason, The Esport Co. founder and owner, spoke Thursday.
The event was held at the YMCA gymnasium on Haynes Street with a socially distanced setting. It was live streamed by The Esport Co. team.
Thursday’s forum was set up as a question-and-answer session in which Britt had a list of queries in front of him that he posed to Kinka and Mason.
The questions ranged from plans and initiatives from their respective groups to stories that they had about technology.
Kinka covered a number of topics, such as her involvement with Vision Together 2025 and the group’s efforts in the area, to reasons why young residents choose to leave Johnstown and some of the county-level strategies on what’s done to try and keep them here.
Mason focused on why he chose the city as a hub for his business and the company’s plans moving forward, including a future education facility at the Innovation Center on Franklin Street.
He wants to provide opportunities for individuals to learn and possibly get a job with his company.
One side of the future facility will be for learning curriculum, such as graphic design or how to set up a broadcast, while the other side will provide a hands-on training area for those disciplines and more.
Morris Mason, co-owner of Carrie’s Kitchen on Main Street in Johnstown, attended the event in order to pass on a message of assistance to the audience.
The restaurateur, who also runs a landscaping business, wants to connect with younger residents in order to hire them.
“I want to give back,” Morris Mason said.
His business model is already based on that principle, typically hiring only convicts. But he wants to do more.
Morris Mason said he wants better for Johnstown and his family. And through the initiative that Britt organized, he sees a path forward.
Britt was impressed with the discussion at Thursday’s event, and was appreciative of Seth Mason and Kinka for participating.
He’s looking forward to the next program and anything that will take place in between.
“A lot of things are happening and we can’t stop now,” Britt said.
To get involved or to provide suggestions, call Britt at the YMCA, 814-535-8381, ext. 223, or visit www.theesportcompany.com.
