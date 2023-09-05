JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – U.S. Rep. Dr. John Joyce, R-Blair, announced on Tuesday that he plans to seek a fourth term representing Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District during the 2024 election cycle.
The district includes all of Cambria and Bedford counties, along with part of Somerset County.
Joyce specifically mentioned improving rural health care and continuing his Homegrown Health Care Initiative that provides Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine students the opportunity to complete their clinical studies at regional hubs, including Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, among his goals if reelected.
“We need to assure that everyone has access to the physician they need,” said Joyce when first announcing his reelection bid in an interview with The Tribune-Democrat. “The opportunities of the Homegrown Health Care (Initiative) have started. … This ability to allow students to be able to come home, and train, and set up in the communities where they come from to be able to serve at a different level, that is one of the key reasons that I’m running for reelection.”
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.