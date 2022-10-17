SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. – An employee of Seven Springs Mountain Resort faces criminal charges, accused of striking another employee with his vehicle during a dispute and sending the man to the hospital, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Zachary John Reckner, 25, of the 800 block of Williams Street, Confluence, with simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, a dispute broke out Friday between Reckner and Ryan Geary, 35, of Champion, near the maintenance building on Water Wheel Drive.
Reckner told troopers he was crossing the parking lot looking down at his cellphone when Geary approached and began to threaten him.
Reckner climbed into his vehicle when Geary allegedly tried to reach in. Reckner drove away unaware he had struck Geary, the affidavit said.
Geary alleged that Reckner began yelling at him and climbed into his vehicle, accelerating through the parking lot and running over Geary’s left foot before driving off, the affidavit said.
Geary was taken to UPMC Somerset with a fractured left ankle. Geary faces a summary charge of harassment.
Charges for both men were filed before District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville.
