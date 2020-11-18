A woman was slightly hurt Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Confluence, state police in Somerset reported Wednesday.
Sara L. Kemp, 37, of Confluence, lost control of her Dodge Dakota pickup truck while rounding a curve on Listonburg Road shortly after 3 p.m., troopers said. The truck went off the wet road, struck an embankment and rolled onto its left side.
Kemp, who was wearing a seatbelt, reportedly sustained what troopers described as a “suspected minor injury” and was self-transported to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, for treatment.
