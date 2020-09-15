CONFLUENCE – Somerset County detectives along with federal agents raided a marijuana operation near Confluence on Tuesday seizing various forms of pot and detaining two people, District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said.
“We disrupted a grow operation,” he said. “The marijuana was seized and is in the process of being disposed of.”
Two people, who have not been named, will be charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, which is based on the extent of the manufacturing and cultivating operation, Thomas said.
The raid took place in the early hours on Dull Hill Road.
The FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted, Thomas said.
