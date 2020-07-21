A Confluence man is charged with crashing an all-terrain vehicle while intoxicated after stealing the vehicle from a Middlecreek Township property, state police said.
Investigators said Shawn Riggle, 29, stole the Polaris RZR on July 4 and fled the area.
He ended up losing control of the vehicle, damaged it and then tried to break into a Phillippi Lane residence before police took him into custody, state troopers wrote in a release to media Sunday.
Riggle, who was also found with marijuana in his possession, was charged with theft, criminal trespass and other charges and lodged in Somerset County Jail on $35,000 bond.
