The Pennsylvania Department of Education has awarded the 1889 Foundation and 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health a $100,000 grant to expand the Community Care HUB program.
A press conference to discuss the initiative and funding will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Greater Johnstown Elementary School library, 196 Westgate Drive, where the expansion is being piloted – with plans to expand to more grade levels and school districts in the future.
"The HUB model provides the collaboration necessary to remove barriers that our families face, which have been magnified during the pandemic," Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio said in a release.
The program will connect health workers with students in kindergarten through fourth grade who have higher behavioral, health and social service needs.
Work is will then be done to address those needs and improve the overall health of the family unit., organizers said.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, assisted in securing the grant and will also be at Thursday's event.
"The Community Care HUB makes a tremendous and meaningful impact on our residents," he said in the release. "Collaboration across the public and private sectors has benefited our region and continued expansion of this program will reach even more students and families. In turn, these families will receive the resources they need to maximize their full potential and success."
