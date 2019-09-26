Coney Island is opening a new concession stand at downtown Johnstown’s 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, and the owner of the well-known Johnstown restaurant said on Thursday morning that workers there will offer a new hot dog to mark the occasion.
Randy Clark said the stand will sell popular Coney Island menu items such as hot dogs and sundowners, classic arena food such as french fries and chicken nuggets and a special “Tomahawk Dog” stuffed with cheese and jalapeno peppers that is only going to be offered at the arena, not at the main Coney Island location on Clinton Street.
“I think it’s going to be a nice addition to what 1st Summit Arena offers,” he said. “Now you can get a Coney Island hot dog for all the special events that they carry here.”
For thousands of local hockey fans, the first chance to sample the “Tomahawk Dog” will come on Friday night as the arena’s most high-profile tenants, the Johnstown Tomahawks of the North American Hockey League, face off against the New Jersey Titans during their first home game of the season.
Jason Blumenfeld, the arena’s general manager, said the new venture is the result of a partnership between Coney Island and SMG, the company that manages the arena.
“At all of our venues at SMG, we like to reach out to the community to see if they’d like to be a part of what we do here,” Blumenfeld said. “We already have Rayne’s Backyard BBQ here, and when we heard that Coney Island was interested, we thought that would be great because of what a staple they are in the community.”
Clark said the suggestion to open a Coney Island satellite came from Tom Chernisky, Cambria County’s president commissioner, who visited the arena on Thursday with fellow county commissioners B.J. Smith and Mark Wissinger to try the new “Tomahawk Dog.”
For his part, Chernisky framed the partnership as the result of “everybody working together, connecting the dots and doing what’s best for Johnstown, Cambria County and the region.”
“People talk about Coney Island everywhere you go,” Chernisky said. “When you’re in Pittsburgh and different cities – when you go to the Penguins’ arena, the Pirate games, the Steeler games – you see those signature stores, those restaurants. Here, you’re seeing a signature Coney Island hot dog here at the Cambria County War Memorial.”
The Coney Island concession stand is located in Section 20 of the arena.
The Tomahawks have scheduled a slate of events throughout the weekend to mark the beginning of their first homestand of the season, including the raising of banners commemorating last year’s NAHL regular season and division titles.
Phil Bourque, a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins teams that won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992, will meet with fans in the arena’s Esmark Lounge, located at Section 9, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Season ticket holders will get early access to the meet-and-greet after the puck drops at 7:30 p.m.
No stranger to Johnstown, Bourque hit the ice at the former Cambria County War Memorial Arena in 1982 for the tryout that landed him a spot in the Penguins organization. “The Ol’ Two-Niner” is now a color commentator for the Penguins’ radio broadcasts.
On Saturday, the Tomahawks will wear special teal jerseys as they join the effort to “Paint the Towns Teal” to raise awareness of ovarian cancer. September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The jerseys will be available to be bid on; proceeds will benefit the Ann Harris Smith Foundation.
And on Sunday, 1st Summit Bank is supporting a free-admission public skate from noon to 3 p.m. The first 100 guests will be able to rent skates for free. Tomahawks players and “Chopper,” the team’s mascot, will be in attendance, and prizes awarded throughout the afternoon will include a Tomahawks-themed prize pack and tickets to an upcoming 1st Summit Arena event.
