Conemaugh Valley Veterans will host its 24th annual Veterans Day parade at 4 p.m. Wednesday in downtown Johnstown.
The parade will begin at Main and Union streets and proceed up Main Street to Clinton Street, where it will disband.
It will feature floats, military vehicles, veteran organizations, marching bands, Scout troops and specialty units.
Government officials and military leaders will be on the reviewing stand in front of Central Park.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no program in Central Park.
