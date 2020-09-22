Teachers and administrators in the Conemaugh Valley School District typically meet prior to a new year to discuss how the previous grading period ended and how to approach the new one, Superintendent Shane Hazenstab said.
However, the depth and importance of these meetings was increased this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think those discussions and those conversations put us in a position to be successful,” Hazenstab said.
Ideally, every school year should start where the previous left off, he added.
But the unique situation in the spring placed school officials and staff in unexplored territory.
Carey Stiffler, an elementary English teacher, saw these meetings as important.
She described the situation as a team effort.
Elementary teachers met with fellow educators in the grades above and below them.
“We offered suggestions on what might need a little extra attention for review at the beginning of the year,” Stiffler said.
Communication such as this is crucial to understanding subject matter and extends throughout the district, Hazenstab said.
He then gave the example of Algebra I and II.
Students can’t succeed in the second course without understanding the basic concepts of the first, Hazenstab said.
Reevaluation wasn’t the only topic.
Technology plays a larger role in education than previous years.
Stiffler said during the new term educators are teaching students how to be more confident and independent in using equipment.
“Teachers and students are learning to navigate through some new technology,” she said.
“Our students were used to using Chromebooks before the pandemic and now students are learning to use different programs on their Chromebooks for school. It is new, but it is also very exciting.”
Conemaugh Valley High School students have been adjusting to modified block scheduling, which allows students and teachers more time together and splits a normal eight-period day into two.
The additional time is an advantage high school English teacher Keli Koop Williams is glad to have.
“I kind of like the 90-minute period, I really do,” she said.
One of the benefits of this schedule is that Williams is able to assist seniors more with their career culminating projects.
These were once known as “senior projects,” are state-required for graduation, and during the teachers’ meetings were determined to be one of the most important aspects of the previous year.
Usually, the projects are mostly completed when students are juniors and finished as seniors, but the shut down limited what could be done as the 2019-20 year ended.
Williams described the work as “very hands-on, very specific,” and something that doesn’t lend itself well to virtual work.
Students have been taking what they started last year and are using that as a foundation to continue, with some rethinking the project entirely.
It’s like they had a new “lease on the project,” Williams said.
Since the new year began, she and Stiffler agree that students have been eager to get back into the classroom and the term is off to a great start.
“We feel really good about where we’re at,” Hazenstab said.
