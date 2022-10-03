JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Conemaugh Valley High School students Julia Hudec and Luke Schellhammer have received College Board honors in the “Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town” category this year.
The pair will be able to add this award to their resume, which could improve their chances of being accepted to prestigious post-secondary institutions or programs.
“It’s definitely going on my college applications this year,” Hudec said. She’s a senior who’s eyeing a career in computer science.
Hudec said she recently received an email letting her know of the honor and that her grade point average and PSAT score are is what qualified her.
Schellhammer, a junior, received the same notification.
“It was a surprise for me because I didn’t even know this award was available,” Schellhammer said.
Stephanie Bergman, school counselor, said both teenagers are at the top of their class.
“They’re both really, really good students,” she said.
These two are the first to receive the College Board honor during her three years at Conemaugh Valley.
Bergman said the organization annually “recognizes students across the nation for excelling in their classrooms and on the College Board Assessments like the PSAT and (National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test).”
“These awards focus on students from underrepresented backgrounds using the College Board Student Search Service and the information students give when they take the exam,” she said.
There are roughly 62,000 high school students honored each year, and the recognition may help them stand out during the admissions process.
Hudec plans on applying to Penn State University, University of Pittsburgh main campus, or West Virginia University to pursue her planned major.
Schellhammer noted that he has some ideas about where he’d like to go, but isn’t decided on any main contenders.
He added that he thought it was interesting for he and Hudec to get the honor, especially since they’re cousins who grew up together. The junior described Hudec as like a sister to him.
