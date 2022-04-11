This year’s “Kids Heart Challenge” took on a special meaning for those at Conemaugh Valley Elementary School.
Nearly a year ago, school Principal Michelle LaRose suffered a heart attack leading to open-heart surgery and months of recovery.
“I learned the hard way that life is too short and to be thankful for each and every day for it is a gift,” she said.
In honor of her fight, a group of Conemaugh Valley teachers gave her a $100 donation to be made to the American Heart Association in LaRose’s name.
She described the gift as a surprise, adding that she’s “extremely grateful for the gesture.”
That was in addition to money raised at the student soccer match fundraiser on April 8, which capped off the two-week long “Kids Heart Challenge.”
Taylor O’Hara, elementary gym teacher, led the event and said Conemaugh Valley is a top area earner for the American Heart Association.
By the end of the two weeks, the school had collected nearly $900 in donations, with more on the way from learners.
While participating in the challenge, students also learned about taking care of their hearts during gym classes and earned physical education equipment for their school.
“We are a small school, but when we pull together we are mighty,” LaRose said.
“I pray that every penny might be able to save another life.”
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
