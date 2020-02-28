Conemaugh Valley School District will hold kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year on March 17 at Conemaugh Valley Elementary School, 1340 William Penn Ave., Johnstown.
To be eligible, children must be 5 years old by Sept. 1.
Pre-K Counts registration for the 2020-21 school year will be held April 7 at the elementary school.
Children must be 4 years old by Sept. 1.
Parents are asked to call 814-535-6970 to schedule an appointment and to pick up a registration packet.
At the time of their appointment, parents must bring their child, the completed registration packet, proof of residency, any applicable custody papers and the child’s birth certificate, Social Security card and immunization records.
