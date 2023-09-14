JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Conemaugh Valley School Board approved the hire of two professional staff and three school aides while also passing motions to accept the resignation of four staff, one retirement and a support staff departure during Thursday's regular meeting.
This continues a trend of fluidity at the district for educators.
"It's very tough to hire teachers," board member Daniel Markiewicz said.
He added that it's challenging trying to keep the educational environment consistent for students with constant hiring and resignation of professional staff.
Conemaugh Valley and several other local schools are continuing to battle the teacher shortage that leaves many neighboring districts fighting for an increasingly smaller pool of candidates.
District Superintendent Shane Hazenstab has previously noted examples of having a handful of openings and only six candidates but by the time an offer is extended four of the six have already accepted positions elsewhere.
Another staffing matter handled by the group was the creation of a special education facilitator for the elementary and high school.
These roles are being established because director of student services Mandy Livai resigned, and that position is being restructured.
Hazenstab said prior to Livai's hire a few years ago, special education was handled by a contracted coordinator and evolved after that.
Now, it will be similar to a stipend position and offered internally.
The Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 will also be consulted for regular reviews of the implementation, Hazenstab said.
After a year, the administrators will examine the program and determine if the structuring will remain this way or be changed.
