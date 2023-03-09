JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Conemaugh Valley School District alumnus Ryan Graffius brought a proposal to the school board at Thursday’s meeting regarding the future of the football program, ranging from the announcer program to inclusion of more music and online broadcasting.
“There’s limitless possibilities,” he said.
Graffius graduated from the district in 2015 and earned a communications degree from Penn State University Altoona and has previous experience in calling games.
He told the board that he was approached last fall to possibly announce football games in the future, and that got the wheels turning about other ways he could breathe some life into the contests.
The alumnus suggested the district create a mentoring program with students in the Conemaugh Valley TV group so they can become game announcers in the future, possibly getting the football games broadcast on the radio and/or online and setting up announcers for other sporting events, such as baseball and softball.
Another proposal he made was starting each game with a song played on the PA system and intermittently playing songs between plays to pump up the crowd.
This would be done in collaboration with the marching band, he said.
Jeffrey Miller, high school principal, said he thought the ideas were great and he’s willing to get Graffius anything he needs to get this off the ground.
Board member James Stiffler Jr. agreed and inquired if the district has the equipment to play the songs on the PA system.
Brian Randall, high school assistant principal and athletic director, said they do not, but that could be purchased. He added that with the NFHS camera in the announcing booth, the school could plug a mic in to allow the games to be called online.
“I like a lot of what you have here, and I think we can integrate a lot of it with where I see the athletic department going,” Randall said.
Associated with that, the athletic director provided a presentation on the Hometown Digital Ticketing system and event management software.
Instead of waiting to arrive at the event, guests could buy digital tickets in advance that they’d present at the door or gate. They also would have the option to purchase season tickets to one or multiple sporting events.
Randall stressed that this would not replace cash sales at gatherings, but would be an additional option.
The board unanimously approved the use of this system later in the meeting.
Other matters the school directors discussed ranged from a need to update the lighting options in the high school parking lot and repair the access road to the football field, to the need to replace windows at the high school and the logistics of using a giant football helmet for the varsity players to enter the games through.
No action was taken on those matters.
They also approved the hire of a high school art club adviser, as well as a slew of academic advisers for several groups, such as impromptu speech, an elementary school dean of students and a learning support teacher.
