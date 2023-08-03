Following a roughly hour-long executive session, the Conemaugh Valley School Board approved an extension to business manager Eric Miller’s contract at a special meeting on Thursday.
“He’s a valuable asset here,” Superintendent Shane Hazenstab said. “I’m happy this was able to work out.”
There were just three items on the agenda – new signage for the athletic field, Miller’s extension and the possibility of accepting Miller’s resignation.
Hazenstab said Miller’s contract was set to expire next year, and he had another opportunity offered to him.
During the executive session, the business manager was contacted by phone and consulted on the situation.
The board voted 7-1 with one absent to extend Miller’s contract. It did not take action on his resignation.
Other business handled at the meeting included approving an expenditure of no more than $2,500 to purchase new signage for the football field as well as the baseball and football field.
Board member David Rykala had contacted RPM Signs for estimates, specifically because the football field will be named for former coach John “Jake” Jacoby on Aug. 25, necessitating new signs.
The complex will remain Yewcic Stadium.
Rykala presented the options to the rest of the members on Thursday.
Todd Roberts, board president, said he approved of the larger football field sign on the press box and new signage for the baseball and softball fields.
The rest of the members agreed that the larger sign makes more sense and the current placard needed replaced anyway.
“That thing’s been there for almost 40 years,” Rykala said.
A ceremony will be held before the Aug. 25 game, which is the first under the facility’s new lights, to honor Jacoby and the new name.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
