JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Residents in the Conemaugh Valley School District won't see an increase on their taxes for the upcoming year.
The school board held the millage rate at 59.7772 when the group passed the 2022-23 budget unanimously at their June meeting.
Eric Miller, district business manager, also balanced the budget at $14,505,200 for both revenues and expenditures.
"There's no projected deficit or surplus," he said.
This year's finances are up by about $1.3 million compared to the 2021-22 budget.
Miller said that's due to Conemaugh Valley's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief allotments.
He's also budgeted an increase from the state for both general and special education support – roughly $500,000.
However, the state hasn't finalized its budget year, which means that figure could be different by next month.
The business manager noted that if the amount changes, the administers will adjust.
Superintendent Shane Hazenstab credited good decision-making for the steady tax rate and balanced budget.
"This board and this district, they've been meticulous in decision making as it relates to finances," he said.
Hazenstab pointed to the various projects completed without a millage increase as proof, such as the new high school auditorium, paving projects and other infrastructure upgrades.
"We're in a very, very solid place right now," he said.
After the focus on infrastructure, the district is turning its attention toward human resources.
Recently, the board approved raises for current support staff positions and a higher starting wage for new employees starting those jobs.
Several of the open positions were filled during the June meeting.
Part of the ESSER money is designated for staff as well.
Miller said a significant portion of the revenue increase will apply to learning loss.
That translates to two teaching positions and additional mental health supports.
As for the total budget, roughly 75% – the largest piece – goes toward salaries, benefits, retirement and debt service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.