JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Conemaugh Valley School District will start the new school year several staff members stronger following Thursday’s meeting.
Three teachers were hired along with a behavior health technician, a PIMS coordinator, a part-time school aide, a custodian, two cleaning people, and a handful of coaches.
“Over time, it’s become increasingly challenging to staff the schools,” Superintendent Shane Hazenstab said.
Fortunately, he added, the administration has been able to do so by the start of school.
However, he pointed to the shrinking applicant pool that’s causing continued issues.
That’s why the district accepts teachers for professional employee roles and, based on their certifications, finds the right position for them.
In addition to the hires, there were also four staff resignations approved at the meeting.
Board member David Rykala asked if there were enough employees to start the school year, and Hazenstab said, “Yes.”
But he cautioned that a morning meeting may be needed between Thursday and the September meeting for a hire and other appointments.
He told the board that the high school needs a student council adviser.
Also discussed at the meeting was the upcoming football celebration and renaming of the field in honor of former coach John “Jake” Jacoby.
Those activities will coincide with the first varsity football game of the season that will take place under the newly installed lights on Aug. 25.
Initially, the festivities were to start at 4 p.m. in the high school gymnasium, with Jacoby on hand for a meet-and-greet followed by speakers before the game started.
However, after discussing the matter, Rykala recommended starting at 5 p.m. Fellow board member Jim Stiffler agreed noting it may be difficult for most people to make it to the school by the earlier time.
Hazenstab got approval from the rest of the board and told the group they would continue to hammer out details as the event approached.
Following the meet-and-greet and speakers, Jacoby will lead the Conemaugh Valley football players onto the field around 6:40 p.m. with game time set for 7 p.m.
“It’s coming together – special night for coach and community,” Hazenstab said.
