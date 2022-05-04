JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Incoming and current support staff at Conemaugh Valley School District are getting a raise thanks to a vote during a special meeting early Wednesday morning.
The school board unanimously approved new hires to begin at a rate of $12 an hour, instead of the previous $8.30 wage, and provided non-instructional employees in the Conemaugh Valley Education Support Professionals Association (CVESPA) a $3.70 increase across the board.
This raise affects several employees, such as cooks, cleaners and buildings and grounds staffers.
“It’s been increasingly difficult to find good people, even before COVID,” Business Manager Eric Miller said, “but as we went through COVID, it made it next to impossible.”
The idea behind the wage hike is to attract more people to the positions and hopefully have applications to consider by next week’s regular meeting while retaining those employees already working for the district, Superintendent Shane Hazenstab said.
The action is an addition to the current contract between the district and CVESPA, which has two years remaining, and wouldn’t affect the bargained five-cent increases per year already in place for starting rates. These monetary increases were planned for and included in the 2022-23 budget.
Miller said the matter is considered an expense, but one the board believes is necessary to function.
“We have to be able to keep our buildings and grounds clean and ready for the students,” he said. “We have to be able to maintain our physical plant, and we have to have people to do that.”
In addition to the raise, the board also approved an employee referral incentive program.
Miller said if a district employee recommends a new support staff hire and that person stays on and is active for three months, the referrer will get an extra $50. At six months, the referrer will receive $60, and at a year they’ll get $100.
“This will be interesting to see how this works out,” Miller said. “I think it’s worth a try.”
Other motions passed by the board Wednesday included the hiring of Zachary Malfer, Carly Rager and Keli Williams as support staff at a rate of $12 an hour and Jamie Clawson as a support staff member and full-time custodian at a rate of $12.95 per hour, with benefits per the collective bargaining agreement.
