JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – At Thursday’s regular meeting, the Conemaugh Valley School District board approved the proposed 2023-24 operating budget with no tax increase.
Business Manager Eric Miller told the group he was projecting revenues at $14.6 million and expenditures at $16.3 million. That leads to a roughly $1.7 million deficit – a larger figure than typical for the district.
“Everything’s volatile right now,” Miller said. “Expenses right now are so overwhelming.”
He noted during a presentation to the board members that a large portion of the upcoming budget is dedicated to salaries and benefits, especially health care.
Miller said Conemaugh Valley is responsible for more than $3 million in hospitalization coverage for the next school year, and his proposed budget featured a 3.5-mill increase to help cover some of these costs.
Board member David Rykala asked how that would affect the average taxpayer, and Miller told him it would be an increase of around $15 to $20 annually.
The group discussed how to proceed, with the members mixed on whether a millage jump was needed.
When the board reconvened after an executive session, they passed the motion 7-0 with two absences and did so with an addendum to not include a tax hike.
That means the school directors can’t consider an increase at a later date.
The projected deficit will be covered through money in the general fund, Miller said, and the board agreed to a series of meetings between April and June, when the budget has to be approved, to attempt to shrink the difference in expenditures and revenues.
