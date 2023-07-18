JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Budgetary discussions and faculty positions were highlighted at the Conemaugh Valley School District board’s July meeting.
The board approved a new contract with IT company In-Shore Technologies and brought on Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8’s World of Learning Institute.
It also hired a handful of professional employees, two of whom declined after accepting jobs elsewhere, and approved four resignations.
“It’s an interesting challenge,” Superintendent Shane Hazenstab said on Tuesday.
He noted that the new contracts will help save money, but that there is still a lack of applicants for teaching positions.
One result of that lack is the $69,000 World of Learning contract, which will provide foreign language instruction to high school students.
Hazenstab said finding applicants to teach subjects such as Spanish and French is difficult, leaving Conemaugh Valley searching for ways to fulfill the state-required offering of two foreign languages.
“We just work on being patient,” he said.
Through World of Learning, the courses would be available through a mix of virtual and independent learning.
Eric Miller, business manager, said that the expenditure was budgeted and that it should save the district money in the long run.
The In-Shore contract was budgeted, too, and will provide an annual savings of around $15,000, he said.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Conemaugh Valley’s contract with the IT company was for three days of service per week. That was increased to five days during the pandemic to help with technology needs as lessons went online. Now, the $60,000 agreement will provide four days of IT management services to the district per week.
The board also heard from elementary school Parent- Teacher Organization president Brianna Horner about the upcoming Summer Bash at the high school on Aug. 6 that will include a car cruise-in, cornhole tournament, children’s games, concessions, a Touch-a-Truck event and more.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.