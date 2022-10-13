JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Conemaugh Valley school board voted 7-2 on Thursday to approve a football field lighting project at a total cost not to exceed $363,972.
The not-to-exceed figure represents the bid of Musco Sports Lighting, school administrators said.
The district expects to receive state funding in the amount of $200,000 and additional money from private donors to help defray the cost to the district.
However, none of that money was in hand as of Thursday night, which alarmed the two board members who voted against the project, Donell Jacoby and Vice President David Rykala.
Approval for the project was granted by board President Todd Roberts, Francis Truscello, James Stiffler Jr., Daniel Markiewicz, Hannah Ribblett, Heather Richards and Dawn Thompson.
“It was a hard decision,” Richards said. “I really struggled with it.”
The board plans to have lights in place by fall of 2023.
Thompson said it was the best decision for the district in the long run.
“It adds value to the school,” she said, “and I think we have a lot of community buy-in.”
Despite talks with a private donor who is agreeable to paying at least 70% of the cost, Rykala voted against the project because of other needs in the district.
“With our financial situation, we need to be looking at other projects,” he said.
Jacoby agreed.
“We have ongoing budget concerns – issues with affording expenses including cyber charter tuition and healthcare,” she said.
Question marks around money promised for the lights also made board members nervous.
Leading up to the vote, Superintendent Shane Hazenstab said that state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, guaranteed $200,000 in state funding for the project.
Hazenstab said Burns guaranteed the district would receive a $100,000 grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development that could be used for the lights and another $100,000 in Ready to Learn grant money that could be used to pay kindergarten salaries, which in turn would make $100,000 from the instructional budget available for the lighting project.
Prior to the vote, Tom Stiffler, a parent and coach in the youth football league, provided public comment in hopes of swaying board members to vote for the lights.
He said not only would the school’s high school football team benefit from the lights, but also cheerleaders, band members and fans would get to experience the full effect of high school football under Friday night lights.
“The future of the football team is bright,” he said, citing strong underclassman participation.
As a member of the boosters, he said they’ve had discussions on fundraising.
“We’ve spoke to several business owners and they were all for the project and making donations,” he said.
The school board on Thursday also unanimously hired Brian Randall as high school assistant principal and athletic director at a salary of $70,000 and benefits as per the district’s Act 93 agreement.
Randall is currently a math teacher at Portage Area School District. He was not present for the Conemaugh Valley meeting on Thursday.
