JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A motion to approve a lighting project for the Conemaugh Valley School District football field was postponed after discussion by the board members at Thursday’s meeting.
The suggestion to strike the topic from the agenda came from school director David Rykala, who said he’d talked to an alumnus who was interested in providing financial assistance for the work.
The alumnus wishes to remain anonymous, but wants to give back to his alma mater, according to Rykala.
Conemaugh Valley school board has been considering a lighting project for some time, and during the August meeting, they committed to making a decision on the subject at Thursday’s gathering.
However, Rykala said he wants to solidify the situation with the alumnus before the district fully commits to one of the proposals.
“We’re trying to see if all of the different avenues and things are in place before we commit the district to this,” board President Todd Roberts said of striking the motion.
Kyle Smith, a field representative for Musco Lighting, presented to the board – prior to the voting session – about what their options are.
The company is proposing a five-piece system it manufactures and four targeted LED lights on 70-foot poles at 30- or 50-foot candles, which determine intensity from the source.
The first proposal from Hallstrom Clark Electric is roughly $391,000 for the 50-foot candle option and about $361,000 for the lesser brightness, while the second option from I&Y Construction is around $393,000 for the brighter lights and $363,000 for the dimmer choice.
Lighting also would be directed at the paths to the field.
Rykala asked what the difference between the options were, and Smith told him it’s barely noticeable when the range between them is that small.
If the board approves the project in the future, it would take roughly 10 weeks for Musco to manufacture the materials and ship them to the site.
After that, it would be another four to five weeks for installation.
The board members agreed that once Rykala finishes the business with the alumnus, then the matter could either be brought up again at the October meeting or a special meeting could be called.
Diploma presentation
Prior to the meeting, Gregory Rager was presented with his 1964 high school diploma.
The East Taylor Township native dropped out of school in 1962 and signed up for the U.S. Navy, where he got his GED at his first duty station.
Rager said he and school were like oil and water, which is why he left, but in order for his mother to sign off on the action he had to join the military.
If he had stayed in school, he would have graduated from the former East Conemaugh High School.
Rager spent four years in the Navy, and afterward went on to get an associate’s degree from Mount Aloysius College and a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Getting his diploma on Thursday was an emotional but proud moment for him.
“This is for everybody who quit school to join the military,” Rager said.
He said he pursued the diploma for himself, but also for his mother, too.
“It means a lot to me on many, many different levels,” Rager said.
Jeffrey Miller, high school principal, said it was an honor to give the would-be CV alumnus his diploma, and Roberts thanked him for his service to the country.
“It was our pleasure to grant this wish for him,” Miller said.
