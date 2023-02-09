JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Future Conemaugh Valley High School football players will compete on a field that will be named after the winningest coach in program history.
The school district’s board of directors voted on Thursday to name the field after John Jacoby, who led the team from 1980 to 2001. John “Jake” Jacoby Field at Thomas Yewcic Stadium will be dedicated during a scheduled home game on Aug. 25.
The stadium had already been named after Yewcic, a multiple-sport star, for almost four decades.
The vote was unanimous, except for Jacoby's wife, board member Donell Jacoby, who affectionately and with good humor abstained.
“It’s really overwhelming,” Jacoby said. “It’s not only an honor. It’s very humbling. I’m just an average Joe that coached football, and built a long career and had some success. You don’t do it by yourself.
"I had good players. I had good assistant coaches, and most important, I had a wife that supported me coaching. There should be an award for wives because they take the brunt of your frustrations when you come home after a loss, and they have to raise your kids while you’re spending time with other people’s kids.”
Jacoby said he was “totally taken by surprise” when he learned the field would be named after him.
Shane Hazenstab, the district’s superintendent, said there has been a “very positive” response in the community.
Hazenstab told Jacoby the honor was for the “impact you had on a lot of people here in this district.”
Jacoby won 110 games during his time as head coach. He led the Blue Jays to 13 winning seasons after the team had won only 25 total games from 1966 to 1979. Jacoby led the 1992 team to a 10-2 record, the District 6 Class 1A championship and an appearance in the state quarterfinals.
Jacoby also positively touched the lives of student-athletes who played for him.
“Some of these kids are 60 years old now that played for me in the early days,” Jacoby said. “A lot of them coached for me. They became assistant coaches on different levels, mostly on the junior high level. They come back and they still address you as ‘coach’ or ‘Mr. Jacoby.’ I say, ‘Look guys, you are almost 60 years old, you can call me ‘Jake’ like everybody else does.’
“It’s a great thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.