JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After a unanimous vote with one member absent at Conemaugh Valley School Board’s meeting on Thursday, the district became the latest to leave the WestPAC athletic conference.
Starting in the 2023-24 school year, all Conemaugh Valley teams will compete in the Heritage Conference.
“When you look at it geographically and when you look at the size of our school and our enrollment and you look at the history of the Appalachian Conference, I think we’re a perfect fit,” high school Principal Jeffrey Miller said afterward.
“We’re excited to have Conemaugh Valley join our conference,” said Heritage Conference President Jody Rainey, who is also principal of Homer-Center High School.
“When we visited with them and met with their board and administration, their demographics are similar and compatible to our member schools.
“We can be competitive, and they can be competitive.”
Rainey said the Heritage Conference extends beyond athletics and includes academics and the arts. This was a big draw to both Conemaugh Valley and Portage School District, the latter of which announced last year that it will join the conference in the fall of 2022.
“All the other opportunities that our conference provides outside of athletics, their board, you could tell they were very excited about that,” Rainey said.
“The blue-collar, hard-working people down there who just want an opportunity to compete in a fair and equitable environment,” Rainey said. “I think our conference will provide that opportunity.”
While Conemaugh Valley officially will join in 2023, Rainey said the school district will be involved in conference decision-making moving forward.
“Conemaugh Valley will begin attending the conference meetings immediately,” Rainey said. “The way we view it, while they’re not formally competiing until 2023-24, they are in our conference and they will have an opportunity to have an equal say.”
As talk of other WestPAC teams leaving the conference began, Conemaugh Valley leaders started considering their options as well.
The group spoke to representatives at the Inter-County Conference first because an invitation was extended to them from there, but that would’ve just been for football.
After discussing the matter with the Heritage group, it was decided that was the better fit.
Several factors were considered when deciding which conference to move to, including size, competition level and distance, district Athletic Director Paula McCleester said outside the meeting.
She added that district leaders also took into consideration the parents and students of Ferndale Area School District, which co-ops in football with Coneamugh Valley.
“I think they are going to treat us well,” she said of the Heritage group.
On the agenda, the motion lists the move contingent on approval by the new conference.
Superintendent Shane Hazenstab said during the committee period prior to voting that that’s already happened.
During that same time, board member David Rykala provided a report on the recent athletic committee meeting at which representatives from the Heritage Conference spoke.
“I think we all were really impressed with the presentation the folks from the Heritage put on,” he said.
Rykala noted the time the group spent talking about academics, not just athletics, and was pleased with that.
In a related matter, Conemaugh Valley’s board also approved an extension of the football co-op with Ferndale at Thursday’s meeting.
“We have two years in, and everybody basically said, ‘Hey, it’s working. Let’s continue to keep doing that,’ ” Hazenstab said.
The agreement is now indefinite and can be reviewed and revised at the discretion of each district.
Conemaugh Valley is the latest district to leave the WestPAC.
The North Star School Board on Tuesday approved a move to the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference beginning with the 2023-24 school year. On Monday, Somerset Area’s directors passed a motion to renew the district’s four-year commitment to the LHAC.
