Conemaugh Valley’s hockey team captain is recovering from a Saturday snow tubing accident that left her with several fractured vertebrae.
Center Ella Angus was tubing downhill with several friends when she apparently veered into the path of a parked backhoe, striking the shovel, her mother, Linsay Angus said.
The sudden impact caused one fragment of her L3 to burst, leaving her “numb” and unable to move her legs.
But the teen underwent a successful surgery to repair her most severe fracture Sunday and has regained all movement, her mother said.
“Someone was looking out for her,” Linsay Angus said.
Ella Angus is a senior at Conemaugh Valley who plays for both the school and the Armstrong Arrows’ girls under-19 travel team.
She’s also Conemaugh Valley’s 2021 class president.
Her varsity coach, Ryan Tyrrell, said the accident jolted her Blue Jays teammates.
Before this weekend, the team’s main concern was that this year’s hockey season was in jeopardy.
“This is one of those things that really puts life into perspective,” he said.
Now, players are rallying around Ella Angus and her family – sending prayers and well-wishes, Tyrrell said.
At least one of Angus’ friends was also hurt, injuring his spleen, he said.
Linsay Angus said she and her husband, Jim, are awestruck and grateful about the way the Conemaugh Valley community has been reaching out to them with prayers, love and support.
“When it comes to the hockey community, you can’t ask for a better family,” she said. “But we’re getting support from everyone – people who’ve never even met us. And we’re so thankful for it.”
As a coach and a parent, Tyrrell said, the accident “is something you never want to see happen to one of your kids.”
But he also said he recognizes Angus will do whatever it takes to make a strong recovery.
The teen excels both on the ice and off it, leading the Blue Jays in plus-minus rating last season and serving as an honor roll student in the classroom, he said.
She won the Laurel Mountain Hockey League’s Unsung Hero Award in April.
“She works hard and she just has a passion for sports,” he said. “I know she’s going to do whatever it takes to get back to where she wants to be.”
