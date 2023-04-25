JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dressed in safety vests, wearing gloves and toting trash bags, Conemaugh Valley High School students canvased the area on Tuesday cleaning up trash along roadways, a trail and in a state forest.
"I feel like we've picked up a lot of trash," junior Kai Wills said. "I didn't realize all that stuff was there."
She was one of the high school juniors assigned to beautify Mineral Point Road as part of an Earth Day event.
Wills said she wasn't sure she'd have fun picking up garbage, but being outside with her friends and doing something good for the area turned out to be a blast.
Getting to pick up the refuse also gave her time to reflect on the activity.
"Collecting trash, picking up after yourself and not littering are really important to keeping our Earth safe," Wills said.
Learners in ninth through 12th grades were split into several groups with teacher chaperons.
Those in seventh and eighth grades didn't participate because of state testing this week.
Freshmen worked on the Ghost Town Trail with representatives from the state Department of Environmental Protection and Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority and discussed mine reclamation.
Sophomores cleaned up sections of William Penn Avenue; juniors handled Mineral Point Road; and the seniors were at State Forest No. 42 with members of the Pennsylvania Game Commission before heading to Ehrenfeld Park.
A group of 11th-graders also spent time at the state forest.
The idea to get out into the community came from recently hired high school assistant principal Brian Randall.
"Earth Day was Saturday and I really wanted to have something at CV that exuded that Earth Day mentality and gave back to our community in the process," Randall said.
He came up with and organized the multi-grade trip that turned out to be as good for the students and staff as it was for the area.
Three teachers with the Mineral Point Road group – Allen Bixel, Marlynn Goodrich and Katie Rutledge – commended Randall for the activity.
They agreed that getting out of the classroom for the day and cleaning up garbage were great ideas.
"It's nice to get to come out into the fresh air," Rutledge said.
Bixel said that it was good to participate in an Earth Day activity and Goodrich said it's nice to see the students outside of school and get to connect with them on a different basis.
The trio said they weren't sure how involved their students would be, but as soon as they got off the bus the teenagers leaped at the opportunity to collect discarded tires and other materials.
"I like how CV did this because it's really good for the environment," junior Olivia Clark said.
She noted that some of the trash she and her classmates collected was partially buried and covered in matted grass, showing how long it had been there.
Getting to remove it was a joy for her, as was getting out of school for the day.
"My goal for today was for it to be a positive thing, not only for the community, but for our students as well," Randall said. "I'm just glad that the kids had a good time, and our staff is phenomenal – I can't thank them enough."
