JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The topic of lighting the Conemaugh Valley High School football field was broached at Thursday’s school board meeting by members of the football boosters and the school directors.
The boosters spoke during the meeting about what they could do to help raise funds to pay for the project if it moves forward.
“We just wanted to know, can we move in that direction?” booster member Karen Jasper said.
She was joined by fellow representative Beth Graffius.
The subject has been discussed several times throughout the years and most recently was brought up at the March building and grounds committee.
David Rykala handled the conversation because he serves on that committee.
“It was a very positive meeting,” he said.
Rykala told the boosters that the impression he got from that gathering, which included some board members, was that as long as the community is willing to chip in, the school directors would move forward with the project.
Installing lights for the field could cost several hundred thousand dollars, which is part of the reason it hasn’t been done before.
“We just came to show support for the football team, the boosters and everyone involved,” Jasper said. “We understand it’s a big project.”
Rykala said the project wouldn’t be completed until possibly the 2023-24 school year at the earliest, due to the scope of the work.
There’s also a few minor details to work out, he added, such as getting enough power to that area of the grounds.
The board had an item on the agenda Thursday regarding the topic of pursuing grant opportunities to pay for the work, and also of retaining a grant writer or consultant to assist in that endeavor. It was approved unanimously.
The only advice they provided to Jasper and Graffius was to not mark fundraisers specifically for lighting in case the project never happens and to contact the district about any grant opportunities.
Other matters addressed at the meeting included the HVAC project at the high school and the proposed budget.
As for the first matter, the board approved CJL Engineers to be the project manager for the upgrade work and RNDT Inc. to perform digital radiography of the pipes in the building at a cost not to exceed $7,000.
By having a company X-ray the infrastructure, the members will know if the old pipes can be used for the new system.
That will also allow other options to be pursued as far as what work will be completed, such as whether the whole building will be air conditioned or just sections.
In regard to the budget, business manager Eric Miller provided a brief run-through of the numbers.
He said this year’s budget is balanced at a little more than $14 million and there is no tax increase included.
The school directors approved all three items without any dissenting votes.
