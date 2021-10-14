JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Conemaugh Valley School Board approved the hire of an as-needed interim elementary principal at Thursday’s meeting.
This hire is through Ignite Solutions with a retired principal who will help out at a rate of $200 per day, plus administrative costs.
“To have another person to come in, in kind of a supportive role and to help out and provide a little mentorship, that’s the purpose of this,” Superintendent Shane Hazenstab said.
The district’s former elementary principal, Rebecca Castiglione, resigned last month for professional reasons, and Michelle LaRose, the dean of students at that building, took over as the acting principal.
The board inquired about how often this new individual would be in the school, to which Hazenstab said he’d like to meet with them as soon as possible to figure that out.
The superintendent added that the person’s hours and number of days in the school may vary.
After the meeting, Hazenstab said Conemaugh Valley expects to hire a new elementary principal in November or December.
Other business the board discussed pertained to the HVAC system at the high school.
The members discussed having engineering company H.F. Lenz evaluate the network for possible improvements and repairs.
Eric Miller, district business manager, said the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds Conemaugh Valley received cover projects such as this.
Board member Daniel Markiewicz asked if it would be possible to consult another firm for the same job.
He noted that he isn’t against H.F. Lenz, but would like to see comparative offers.
“It doesn’t hurt us to spend an extra couple weeks to say, ‘Hey, give us a price on this,’ ” Markiewicz said.
Fellow school director Jim Stiffler agreed, and Miller said that was a possibility.
The board decided to amend the motion to reflect that decision and passed it unanimously.
