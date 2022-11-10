JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After approving the installation of lights for the Conemaugh Valley football field in October, the district's school board passed a motion at Thursday's meeting to formalize the matter and the quote of $363,972.
"Last month the board approved the total project," business manager Eric Miller said. "This is just specifying the MUSCO quote."
Solicitor Brian Litzinger said it was good for the group to make that clarification.
He added that he's reviewed the agreement already and has no concerns with it.
The school directors had MUSCO Sports Lighting LLC and I&Y Construction LLC provide the more-than-$300,000 quote for the project.
The initial vote was postponed in September after board member David Rykala alerted the group that he had been in talks with an alumni who wanted to donate a significant amount to the project.
When the motion was brought up again in October, the vote to conduct the work passed 7-2, with Donell Jacoby and Rykala voting against it.
At Thursday's meeting, Rykala clarified before the voting session that he's not opposed to the lighting project.
"I was opposed to the fact that we weren't going to wait until we saw whether we had money coming in from our private donor," he said.
He thought there was more time until the approval was needed.
Rykala noted that since that time he hasn't heard anything from the anonymous benefactor.
In closing, he said he wanted to let everyone know that he intended to vote in favor of the proposed motion and that's not a contradiction to his previous actions.
The matter passed 8-1, with Jacoby still voting against it.
She's gone on record several times stating that it's not that she doesn't want lights, but that her concerns are the district has other financial needs, such as with infrastructure.
The lights are expected to be in place by next fall.
Other actions the board took included approving the job description for an eSports adviser position and adoption of the Lunch Time software to allow online credit card payments by parents and guardians for deposits to students' meal accounts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.