Conemaugh Township's 2022 tentative budget already assures the community will go an eighth straight year without a tax increase.
But township Chairman Steve Buncich – and fellow township officials across Somerset County's northern tier – still have plenty of decisions to make in 2022 with a second round of American Rescue Plan funds on the way.
"It's a substantial amount of support," Buncich said. "But we want to get it right. The last thing we want to do is spend that money and find out later we did something wrong."
While Conemaugh, Ogle and Paint townships and the boroughs of Windber and Paint are all planning to hold the line on taxes in 2022, each have decisions to make about the federal funds they've received.
Conemaugh Township
Conemaugh Township's $4 million budget, on its own, will lead to growth in one department in 2022.
The township is budgeting an extra $55,484 for another full-time police officer next year, Buncich said.
It'll give the 24-7 department seven officers.
"It got to the point where our pool of part-timers diminished because they are all working at several departments to make a living," he said. "We understand. They want stability and benefits. They want to know when they are going to be working – and when they aren't."
With seven full-timers, the township will be able to fill more shifts with the same officers day after day, reducing the need for part-time help, he said.
The rest of the township's 2022 budget looks a lot like the prior one, with expenses trimmed as much as possible and millage stable at 8 mills, according to Buncich.
The American Rescue Plan was signed into law in March, spreading hundreds of millions of dollars into communities nationwide – but there are limits on how it can be spent and local leaders aren't able to reduce taxes with the funds.
Conemaugh Township is receiving $358,000 in funds between 2021 and 2022, but the township is in no rush to spend it, Buncich said.
"I think infrastructure is one way I'd like to see it go, but we need to talk about that and figure out where it could best benefit our residents," he said.
Ogle Township
Ogle Township officials received just $29,283 in federal funds from the recovery plan.
Board Chairman Harvey Weyandt Jr. said supervisors are leaning toward using the funds to support their community's emergency responders.
"We know the (Windber Area) fire company lost revenue during the pandemic," he said. "And with EMS, those guys are out there dealing with the pandemic every day of their lives."
The township is awaiting information from both departments before taking an official vote on how to divvy up the money, Weyandt said.
As for the township's 2022 budget, Ogle Township plans to continue road repairs next year but there are no out-of-the-ordinary expenditures anticipated, he said.
The $205,366 budget will be on their Dec 6 agenda for passage.
Paint Borough
Paint Borough's $477,122 budget also keeps tax millage the same next year.
The $97,865 in rescue plan funds the borough receives between this year and 2022 are still being discussed – but there's discussion about donating $6,000 to the Scalp Level-Paint fire department to help offset expenses next year, Secretary Barbara Bubenko said.
Council has mentioned using the one-time funding allotment for sewer or road work – "but nothing's settled yet," she said.
Paint Township
Paint Township officials plan to discuss how they'll spend their $157,998 in American Rescue funds after the 2022 board is seated in January, Supervisor Joanne Wright said.
But their tentative $1.89 million, separately, includes two significant expenditures through other accounts, she said.
The township municipal building's shingle roof needs repaired. The question remains whether the board will have new shingles added or replace it with a metal one, Wright said.
That won't impact tax millage, which will remain at 10.5 mills again in 2022.
Plans are also in the budget to add a 4x4 plow truck in January.
"We've been replacing our equipment on a schedule – and we know with the way things are, ordering a new truck could take awhile. So we're probably going to vote on it as soon as we can," Wright said.
Windber Borough
Windber Borough Council tentatively approved its $1.7 million budget in November.
The plan was approved at a point the borough is planning to get more than $1 million in work underway on its historic recreation park ballroom. But that won't impact taxes, the plan shows.
Borough officials, while hiring Ron Allison last month to serve as their next part-time manager, also voted to pay departing manager Jim Furmanchik $18,500 in consulting fees to help navigate the project from the bidding process through its ribbon cutting, Council President Mike Bryan said at the time.
Windber will receive almost $400,000 in federal funds through 2022 through the American Rescue Plan.
in November, council officials formulated a tentative plan to spend it on a list of items that includes body cameras and an Police Interceptor SUV for borough police, $40,000 for the fire department over two years and up to $1,000 in borough staff bonuses for their dedication through COVID-19.
A little more than $140,000 would be used to recoup lost revenue and COVID-19 related expenses, including technology upgrades, from the past 18 months, borough officials have said.
