Loni M. Stankan, a teacher in the Conemaugh Township Area School District, unveils “The Broken Bride,” redefining the church.
In her book, Stankan, exposes her role in the broken church system. From her “path of pleasing man,” to the bittersweet confession of misrepresenting Jesus to her mother.
The gem of her story is the weed that Stankan cannot stay silent about. Going from woe to wonderful, she seizes the opportunity to give the body of Christ and get the right message.
Using the realities of life and conversations, “The Broken Bride” explores the need to get back to the basics in Christ and revolutionize daily thinking of church and people to mend “The Broken Bride.”
In this reflection, author and pastor Stankan helps redefine the hurt church and into the divine definition of the bride of Christ, as the Father intended.
Filled with wisdom and advice from living and walking the faith with other believers, Stankan challenges perception and the role of the traditional American church. She encourages Christians to rise up from the megachurches to mega communities filled with love and grace rooted in the love of Christ and unified in one mind and one spirit.
LaToya Bicko is a Johnstown freelance writer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.