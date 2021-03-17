A local businessman’s plan got the township’s approval Wednesday to build a convenience store and gas station at a busy Route 219 intersection in Davidsville.
Following an earlier vote by the township’s planning commission, Conemaugh Township Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve CKT Moore LLC’s site plan to develop the project on along Woodstown Highway near routes 219 and 403.
Moore’s Mini-Mart owner Jim Moore already has a small gas station a few hundred yards further down Route 403. But the plan tentatively approved Wednesday will permit him to add additional fueling stations and a store offering sit down dining space and alcohol sales on a multi-acre township property, Township Chairman Steve Buncich said.
At 7,000 square feet, Moore’s new convenience store would be approximately the same size as typical Sheetz store.
“This will be a really nice addition for residents of the township,” Buncich said.
The independent gas station operator has been moving the project through the planning phase for a few years, he added.
Plans show the store would have a parking lot with at least 25 spaces and separate fueling islands for gasoline and diesel fuel.
Moore’s Davidsville Fuel business will also shift to the property, Buncich added.
Access to and from the highway through the lot would both be via Woodstown Highway.
Moore already has a liquor license to add beer and wine sales, township officials said.
The township’s approval for the project is contingent on a state-issued Highway Occupancy Permit, which is traditionally among the final approvals needed to develop alongside a state right-of-way.
Township park smoking ban planned
“Young Lungs at Play” signs will soon be added to the township baseball field in Hollsopple and sections of Greenhouse Park, including the children’s play area, supervisors said.
The township approved the move Wednesday after the idea was originally pitched earlier this year.
The signs will be provided at no cost, and township public works crew members will add them later this spring.
The move requires the township to modify its smoking ordinance, which already bans smoking on school grounds, Buncich said.
That revision will need a formal vote at an upcoming meeting, the board said.
