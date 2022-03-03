DAVIDSVILLE – Shock, anger, frustration and now acceptance – Ukrainian national Oksana Moroz has processed the gamut of human emotions since last week when Russia invaded her home country.
On Thursday, she shared those feelings and her story with Conemaugh Township Area High School students via Zoom – sporting a background of sunflowers, her country’s flower, and the message “Support Ukraine.”
“It’s shocking because just a week ago everything was fine,” she said about the war.
Moroz, 30, now lives in Indiana with her husband, Taras Voloshyn, and two children.
She’s a doctoral candidate at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania who knows high school social studies teacher Jenny Custer. The pair went to graduate school together at IUP and have remained friends.
Custer said she reached out last week after the invasion began because she couldn’t stop thinking of Moroz and wanted to see how she was doing.
As the pair discussed the war, the educator shared some of the questions her learners had asked.
“Oksana said she’d be glad to speak to the students,” Custer said.
The event was open to sophomores, juniors and seniors, as well as middle-schoolers from the gifted program.
Dozens from each group signed up to hear Moroz speak virtually.
Using pictures of a war-torn Ukraine and a brief video, Moroz gave an account of what it’s like to watch her home attacked.
She told of friends who’ve had loved ones killed and how residents of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, have sought shelter in a subway while others are using basements for bomb shelters.
“It we were not here, we would probably be there,” Moroz said.
As of Thursday, Russian soldiers appeared stalled outside of Kyiv but had besieged port cities, including Kherson. It’s unclear if that area is considered occupied by invading forces.
The invasion of Ukraine has continued for more than a week.
Being this far away from home has left Moroz feeling helpless and guilty and the same goes for her husband, she told the students.
Moroz said within the past few days she’s had to hide his passport because he told her he wants to go back and fight – that he should be there doing his part to push back the invaders.
His entire family is still in the country, while Moroz’s mother is in Pennsylvania helping with her grandchildren.
However, her father is still in Ukraine because of an order requiring men 18 to 60 to remain to fight.
“The only thing I’m praying for is for them to be alive,” she said.
The pair’s hometown of Ivano-Frankivsk, located on the western, Polish border, was one of the first to be attacked when Russia launched its siege on the neighboring country.
Since then, more than 1 million Ukrainians have fled the bombings and firefights.
“The moment I knew she was going to speak for us I was one of the first that signed up,” senior Emilio Ruiz said.
He’s been following the war since it began.
“As soon as the conflict broke out I wanted to know why,” Ruiz said.
He considers Moroz’s perspective important and appreciated the opportunity to not only hear her story but ask a few questions too.
After the Ukrainian gave the students a breakdown of what’s happened in the past week, the event was opened up to questions from the learners.
Some student inquires had been submitted to Moroz beforehand, while a handful of other learners walked up to pose more.
Ruiz asked how the country had changed since the 2014 revolution when a Russian-sympathizing president was ousted and the Crimea peninsula was annexed by Russia.
Other questions included if the war is being fought digitally as well as on the ground, whether Ukraine shouldn’t have sided with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and if she’ll ever go back home.
“I feel like if you don’t ask these questions – the kind of questions that get these emotional responses – you don’t get the full picture,” senior Connor Baca said.
He was another student who asked Moroz a question during the presentation.
Baca said he was glad the school provided this valuable opportunity to learn about world politics and how the conflict in Ukraine affects everyone.
“It helped shed some light on just how bad it is for the Ukrainian people,” Ruiz said.
That was the point of Thursday’s event.
“This makes a real-life situation as close as it can be,” high school Principal James Foster said.
He added that Conemaugh Township was lucky Custer was connected to Moroz.
Moroz said it was interesting to talk to students and she was pleasantly surprised by their thoughtful questions.
“It made me realize that even though they’re Americans they’re interested in this issue,” she said.
Moroz decided to speak because she thinks it’s her duty to spread information, although she was hesitant to do so at first and doesn’t like added attention.
What decided the issue was the idea that she may be the only Ukrainian person other people meet.
Speaking out has also helped her process the war as well, she said.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
