DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Kaylee Frederick, a senior at Conemaugh Township Area High School, said no one should pay attention if they see her running around the area in a winter coat and multiple layers.
She’s not cold, just training for the 135-mile Badwater 135 footraceon July 4 in Death Valley, California – she will be the youngest participant in event history.
Frederick has been running since she was 7 years old and fell in love with the activity after taking up the hobby with her mother, Georgetta.
“I really had a passion for it,” the 18-year-old said. “As I got older, it became a coping mechanism, an escape and a de-stresser.”
The teenager ran her first marathon at 14 and followed that with a 50-mile race.
Since then, she’s also run other marathons, a 100-mile race at 16 years old and is on the track team at Conemaugh Township. She has set her sights on Badwater, named the “world’s toughest footrace.”
“Dream the impossible and don’t stop until it’s possible,” Frederick said.
The idea to sign up for the race came from her friend Keith Straw.
The pair met at the Two Rivers Marathon in 2019 when Straw volunteered to be a pacer.
“After completing my pacing duties, I scribbled Kaylee’s name on my sign and went back out on the course to run her in and it was in those miles that I discovered her athletic maturity,” Straw said. “This was no ordinary youngster, nor was she a typical novice marathoner. I’ve met thousands of athletes in five hundred-plus marathons, and Kaylee was different.”
Three years later, the two were reunited at the C&O Canal 100-mile race. When she completed the challenge in less than 24 hours, Straw was even more impressed.
“As a veteran of eight Badwater finishes, I was confident that Kaylee could complete this race,” he said, “and if she applied for the 2023 event, she would be the youngest participant in the world’s toughest footrace.”
Straw described Frederick as an inspiration.
Frederick said it’s Straw’s faith in her that got her interested in Badwater and made her want to try and complete it.
“I think it’s amazing – I think it’s epic – I think it’s really cool that she’s putting time in and making it happen,” Georgetta Frederick said.
The mother has supported her daughter’s running since the beginning and was not surprised when she approached her about the 135-mile race.
“She’s wanted to do big things since she started running and getting into it,” Georgetta Frederick said.
The pair have made two trips out to Badwater’s course this year already to complete preliminary races.
Georgetta Frederick said these aren’t required, but do help acclimate a runner to the weather and heat.
The first trip came in March and was a 50-mile race, followed by an 82-mile trek in April.
Kaylee Frederick intends to complete the longer contest in 40 hours by keeping a steady pace, which is her preferred style of running.
“I like to run long and slow,” Kaylee Frederick said, “not short and fast.”
She does mental math to keep herself focused, such as calculating paces and distance to the next checkpoint.
“It keeps my mind off, ‘This hurts’ – ‘I have this far to go,’ ” Kaylee Frederick said.
Badwater competitors leave the starting point at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. and have 48 hours to finish the footrace.
In addition to the trips out west and running in layers, Kaylee Frederick has spent a lot of time in a sauna as part of her training that started in February.
The local student is looking forward to the challenge, although she’s slightly nervous, and is excited to join the Badwater family.
She also wants to make her father proud: He passed away when she was a child.
Prior to Kaylee Frederick, the youngest ever Badwater competitor was Nickademus Hollon, 19, in 2009, and the youngest female competitor ever was Breanna Cornell, who was 22 in 2015, according to race officials.
