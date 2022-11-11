Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Periods of rain. High 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 50F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.