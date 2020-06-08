Like most other school districts across the state, Conemaugh Township's 2020-2021 budget carries a lot of unknowns.
But a tax increase won't be one of them, Superintendent Thomas "T.J." Kakabar said.
The board has a tentative $15.5 million budget on display that will keep taxes at 27.96 mills again this year.
Kakabar described the budget as "frugal as possible" while continuing to provide for district students' educational needs.
"The biggest challenge is the pandemic," he said.
"We believe our expenditures will remain basically the same, however, the revenue side is the unknown until we receive the state budget.
At a time state spending and revenue has been upended by the coronavirus, district administrators across the region have expressed concern about funding schools could receive this fall.
"It has created a lot of unknowns, both financially and logistically," Kakabar said.
Districts are beginning to prepare for a school year with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
As of June, Conemaugh Township has spent at least $30,000 on protective supplies, he said.
Auditorium upgrade
No major capital projects are anticipated this fall, according to Kakabar.
But a rejuvenated high school auditorium will welcome students this fall.
Work is already underway on the project, he said. Elias Painting, of Johnstown, is painting the space for $16,825.
Pittsburg-based C.M. Eichenlaub is replacing the auditorium's seating with chairs purchased through the "Costars" cooperative purchasing program in Pennsylvania. Kakabar said the seating cost the district $99,480.
"The entire project will be complete by late July," he said.
