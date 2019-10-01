SOMERSET – A Conemaugh Township man who says the closure of a historic covered bridge has endangered him and other residents of Covered Bridge Road urged Somerset County’s commissioners on Tuesday to figure out a way to reopen the bridge to traffic as soon as possible.
Fred Zeiler, who lives about a third of a mile past Shaffer Covered Bridge on Covered Bridge Road near the township’s northern border, said during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners that, with winter weather on its way, getting the bridge open again is “a matter of life and death.”
“There is urgency in this case,” he said. “Winter is coming.”
The 142-year-old bridge, which carries Covered Bridge Road over Rhoads Creek, has been closed to traffic since June 20 because part of the system of beams that holds up its roof has deteriorated.
Before the bridge was closed to traffic, Zeiler could drive a short distance north on Covered Bridge Road to reach Somerset Pike, crossing the bridge in the process. The closure of the bridge, however, has essentially turned Covered Bridge Road into a five-mile-long dead end. Now, to get to the outside world, Zeiler must drive south on Covered Bridge Road to the top of a steep hill, then descend along Glessner Road or Keafer Hill Road to reach Somerset Pike.
In letters Zeiler sent to the county commissioners on Aug. 24 and Sept. 26, copies of which he provided to The Tribune-Democrat, he wrote that that detour follows a steep, narrow section of Covered Bridge Road that is unpaved in places, has no artificial lights and runs along the edge of a 100-foot-deep ravine. One “exceptionally steep” paved section of the road near the top of the hill, Zeiler wrote, can only be traversed in winter by a four-wheel-drive vehicle.
“I don’t think myself or my 84-year-old stepbrother is going to be able to make it up that challenging hill,” he told the commissioners on Tuesday.
“People, they’ve lost road graders coming down that mountain in the winter. They’ve lost dump trucks coming down. ... I won’t even attempt to go up there if there’s a 2-inch snowfall or a 16th of an inch of ice. I need that bridge open.”
In his Aug. 24 letter, the 76-year-old Zeiler pointed out that police officers and emergency medical personnel would have to take the long way around to respond to emergency situations. The three people who live along the affected section of road – Zeiler, his wife and his stepbrother – could be trapped in their homes if a tree falls across the road or if the road’s surface is covered by snow or ice, he added.
“If something happens to us on our way up the mountain, we will be unable to call anyone on a cellphone,” he wrote, pointing out that there is no cell service in the area. “With the bridge closed and (for the most part) two neighbors using this stretch, there is no telling when someone may drive past an accident.”
Commissioner Gerald Walker told Zeiler during the meeting that he and other county officials are “still moving forward” to get the 68-foot-long bridge reopened as soon as possible.
After the meeting, Walker said that county officials are “looking at all our options” regarding the bridge, but added that there are “a lot of things that are going to play into it.” He could not say when the bridge might be reopened, saying that PennDOT would have to approve any fix.
“We have to make sure that structure is safe for them to cross,” Walker said.
In his Sept. 26 letter, Zeiler suggested either installing posts to support the bridge’s roof or simply removing the roof entirely. He said that the bridge’s deck, which he said was replaced in 1979, is still “in perfect condition to handle traffic.”
The bridge’s historic character adds an additional layer of complexity to any repair project. Walker said in July that, because Shaffer Covered Bridge and the county’s other covered bridges are included on the National Register of Historic Places, the county is required to “maintain those structures the way they were.”
Brad Zearfoss, the county’s planning director, said in July that the repair project is expected to cost a total of approximately $190,000 – approximately $145,000 in construction costs and $45,000 in engineering costs. The commissioners voted unanimously in July to apply for a $145,000 grant through the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Multimodal Transportation Fund.
