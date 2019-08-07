Someone swiped 29 street signs from Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, roadways over the weekend – many of them along the Somerset Pike corridor, according to Conemaugh Township police.
And if it is anyone's idea of a prank, investigators aren't laughing.
As of Wednesday morning, officers were still receiving calls about missing road signs – all of them township-owned and installed on both Conemaugh Township and state roads, police Chief Vincent Zangaglia said.
"Our big concern is that there could be an emergency somewhere – and with these signs gone – it could lead to problems finding the location," he said.
Whether it's a medical emergency, a fire or other another call, a few seconds could make a difference, Zangaglia said.
And if that happens, it could lead to stiffer consequences for anyone responsible for stealing the signs, he said.
The recognizable green signs stolen over the weekend include ones for Saylor School Road, Old Somerset Pike, Soap Hollow Road and Coon Ridge Road, as well as Ligonier Pike, North Fork Dam Road and more than 20 additional streets, Zangaglia said.
The signs were "busted" from their brackets, he said.
And it's possible additional signs are missing, too.
The township estimates the current count – 29 signs – carries a replacement value of $1,300, Zangaglia said.
Police department officials are asking the public for help, urging anyone who might have seen suspicious activity over the weekend – or who might know where the signs are located – to give them a call at 814-288-1400 or by calling the Somerset County nonemergency number, 814-445-1425.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.