A one-vehicle crash claimed a Johnstown man Tuesday and Conemaugh Township police are investigating its cause.
Christopher Miller, 57, was exiting on Route 219’s Davidsville off-ramp toward Route 403 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road with his pickup truck, crossed over the highway’s on-ramp and crashed into a tree, Conemaugh Township police Chief Vincent Zangalia said.
The crash occurred sometime between 8:30 and 10 p.m., he estimated.
His truck’s headlights were spotted in a wooded area at the bottom of a steep embankment by a passerby at approximately 10:10 p.m., Zangalia said.
Because no one reported the incident until that point, police were attempting to narrow down the time the crash occurred – and the cause, he added.
“At this point, we’re still investigating the incident,” he said, noting there was no evidence the motorist took any evasive maneuvers to avoid the crash.
It’s possible Miller suffered a medical issue while driving, but township police were still awaiting the results of an autopsy Wednesday, Zangalia said.
Conemaugh Township police are asking anyone who saw Miller or his white pickup truck after 8:30 p.m. to contact their office at 814-288-1400.
