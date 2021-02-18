Conemaugh Township’s small union of sewer department workers and its police chief will get raises this year.
The moves follow agreements approved with other township unions in recent months, including one representing road crew workers in January.
The latest agreement, approved Wednesday, raises wages for two Teamsters Union employees by 3% in 2021, retroactive to Jan. 1. Both employees are sewer department clerks, township Chairman Steve Buncich said.
The deal for the Teamsters employees runs through Dec. 21, 2024.
Chief Vincent Zangaglia, a former Conemaugh Township police sergeant who was promoted to chief in June 2019, will see his 2021 salary increase by the same figure his department’s officers received this year, township officials said. His salary increases by 71 cents per hour to reach $27.31 per hour – a move that’s also retroactive, Buncich said.
Zangaglia, who oversees a department that includes six full-time and six part-time police officers, is not a union employee. His salary is set yearly by the board.
