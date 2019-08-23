DAVIDSVILLE – Conemaugh Township officials have ordered 30 new street signs to replace the ones stolen sometime around Aug. 3, but it’s doubtful they’ll be installed until early next month, supervisors said.
The cost: $1,300.
“And that’s just for a signs – it doesn’t include the time township crews are going to spend hanging them up,” Township Chairman Steve Buncich said, calling it a “waste.”
The move was needed because someone broke signs off 27 township roads and three private ones near the Somerset Pike Corridor – among them, Old Somerset Pike, Soap Hollow Road and Saylor School Road, Conemaugh Township Police said on Aug. 8.
The signs were broken from their posts – and while township police have pursued several leads, no arrests have been made and the signs have not yet been recovered.
Bunchich said the signs were fiberglass and they cannot be reinstalled now that they were “busted” from their holders.
The township ordered replacements through Huntington County-based U.S. Municipal, and if all goes well, they should be created and shipped to the township by Aug. 31.
He’s hopeful that the metal holder-and-bolt mechanisms used to grip the street signs will all still be usable for the new metal ones.
“It’s unfortunate we have to do this,” Buncich said. “Because it’s also going to take time away from other projects we wanted to complete before winter arrives.”
He estimated it’ll take road crew workers several days to install the new signs.
